Tina: The Tina Turner Musical – first look at the new West End cast

New production photos have been released for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, based on the life of the legendary artist, which continues its run at the Aldwych Theatre.

The cast is led by Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett, who share the role of Tina Turner, and Rolan Bell as Ike Turner.

The current company also includes Mark Anderson as record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, and Jonathan Carlton as Record Company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, alongside Grace Wylde as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, and Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG.

Daniel Haswell plays Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington is Tina’s manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton is Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Maddison Tyson plays Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, Carole Stennett is Tina’s mother Zelma, and Charlotte St. Croix is Standby Tina Turner.

Ensemble members include Sarah Freer as Lorraine, Lloyd Gorman as Carpenter, Angelis Hunt as Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James as Tina’s son Craig, and Ria Turner as Toni. The Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Equiana Givans, and Ohaana Greaves. The swings are Jenna Bonner, Tré Copeland-Williams, Abiola Efunshile, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Dan O’Brien, Curtis Scott, Ellie Seaton, Kirsty Anne Shaw, and Samuel J Weir.

The children’s cast includes Azalea Harris, Ezmai Robinson, and Elsa-Grace Waigo as Young Anna Mae Bullock, and Kennedy-May McLeary, Amira Skerritt, and Alaya Scotland Thomas as Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig.

Tina has seen global success with eight productions running worldwide since first opening in the West End in 2018, and a new UK and Ireland tour beginning in March 2025. The musical is the longest-running show ever at the Aldwych Theatre.

The Broadway production, which opened in November 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is currently touring across North America. European productions have been staged in Hamburg, Stuttgart, Utrecht, and Madrid, with the show now touring across Australia after sell-out seasons in Sydney and Perth.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, and fight direction by Kate Waters.

