Tina – The Tina Turner Musical reveals new West End Tina and Ike

Simply the best news for the show, which has been running for six years in the West End!

A new Tina is heading to the Aldwych Theatre!

From Tuesday 25 June 2024, Karis Anderson, who is currently starring as Tina Turner, will share the role with new cast member Zoe Birkett (The Bodyguard, The Witches). Rolan Bell (Memphis, Ragtime) will join the show to play Ike Turner.

Producer Tali Pelman said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Zoe and Rolan will be joining Karis to lead our company from 25 June.

“Having just celebrated our sixth birthday in the West End, we continue to be extremely proud of the whole company who tell Tina’s incredible story and blow the roof off the Aldwych Theatre eight shows a week!”

Until 22 June, the show stars Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses sharing the role of Tina and Okezie Morro as Ike Turner.

The cast also includes Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Earl Gregory as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jairus McClanahan as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.

Ensemble members are Lauren Allan as Toni, Turrell Barrett-Wallace as Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James as Tina’s son Craig, Zara MacIntosh as Lorraine and Thomas Sutcliffe as Carpenter, the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Amara Campbell and Abiola Efunshile and swings are Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Jenna Bonner, Ana Cardoso, Junior Delius, Livvy Evans, Ewan Grant, Imogen Rose Hart, Llewellyn Jamal, Amy Punter, Ellie Seaton and Samuel J Weir.

Children’s casting includes Janai Bartlett, Shyanne Ononiwu and Ezmai Robinson as Young Anna Mae Bullock, Melody Caruana, Tamilore Lawson and Tahlia Olarewaju as Young Alline Bullock and Ayden Beale, Ezra Williamson and Jamal Watson-Ramsay as Young Craig.

Further new cast members are still to be announced.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the show is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The show will also embark on its first tour – you can find out more here.