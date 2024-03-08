Tina – The Tina Turner Musical and Witness for the Prosecution’s backstage women step into the spotlight

In celebration of International Women’s Day, two West End productions have produced video features showcasing women who work behind the scenes.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which continues its record-breaking run at the West End’s Aldwych Theatre and has recently announced a first-ever UK and Ireland tour, has partnered up with WhatsOnStage for the release of the first episode of a new series. It centres around Sarah Atherton-Knight, who works in the sound department.

The production will continue to release four further episodes on a daily basis until Monday, 11 March. These are set to highlight staff members Katie Clark (automation number three), Romy Gyngell and Ellie Bertholf (dressers), Irene Myrtle Forrester (who portrays GG in the cast), and Flora Hume and Eleanor Patterson (wigs assistants).

The team at Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution have also put together a video feature, shining a light on the women who work behind the scenes of the long-running production at London’s County Hall, which you can watch below.