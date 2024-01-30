Tina – The Tina Turner Musical extends West End run into summer 2025

Simply the best news for fans of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll!

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has now extended its West End run into 2025, making it the longest-running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre.

Chronicling the life and career of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer and featuring such beloved hits as “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”, “Proud Mary”, “The Best” and many more, the jukebox musical is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

Starring in the production are Karis Anderson (currently nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Takeover Performance) and Elesha Paul Moses, who share the titular role. They are joined in the cast by Okezie Morro as Ike Turner, Mark Anderson as record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company marketing manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s grandmother, GG, Earl Gregory as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jairus McClanahan as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.

Ensemble members include Lauren Allan as Toni, Turrell Barrett-Wallace as Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James as Tina’s son Craig, Zara MacIntosh as Lorraine and Thomas Sutcliffe as Carpenter, while the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Amara Campbell and Abiola Efunshile. Swings for the production are Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Jenna Bonner, Ana Cardoso, Junior Delius, Livvy Evans, Ewan Grant, Imogen Rose Hart, Llewellyn Jamal, Amy Punter, Ellie Seaton and Samuel J Weir.

Children’s casting includes Janai Bartlett, Shyanne Ononiwu and Ezmai Robinson as Young Anna Mae Bullock, Melody Caruana, Tamilore Lawson and Tahlia Olarewaju as Young Alline Bullock and Ayden Beale, Ezra Williamson and Jamal Watson-Ramsay as Young Craig.

The production also features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is now booking through to 31 May 2025, with tickets on sale below.