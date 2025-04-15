Tina – The Tina Turner Musical reveals new cast and extends into 2026

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has made a series of announcements this evening, 15 April.

Based on the life of the legendary artist, Tina has seen global success with eight productions running worldwide since first opening in the West End in 2018 and a new UK and Ireland tour that launched this year. The musical is the longest-running show ever at the Aldwych Theatre.

The West End production will welcome recording artist and presenter Fleur East this summer. Performing the title role will mark the performing artist and presenter’s theatrical debut.

She’ll share the role with current star Karis Anderson. Find out about East’s casting and performance dates here.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Booking has now been extended to 10 January 2026, with a full cast update expected in due course.