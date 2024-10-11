Video

Pride Rock gets an upgrade: behind-the-scenes as The Lion King turns 25 in the West End

We got a peek backstage at the transformative work being done at the Lyceum Theatre

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

11 October 2024

One By One
The Lion King in the West End, © Disney

A few weeks ago, the West End production of The Lion King did something it hadn’t done for a while – the show took a week off.

But that week didn’t mean a quiet one for the Lyceum Theatre. A veritable army of technicians, designers and associates worked tirelessly to upgrade the lighting and the automation at the venue, all in order to make the production more modern, more durable, and more environmentally friendly.

We were lucky enough to head behind-the-scenes to see what was occurring at the venue, which is due to celebrate its 25th anniversary in less than ten days’ time.

Find out more in our exclusive video below:

Disney’s The Lion King continues its historic run at the West End’s Lyceum Theatre. Tickets are on sale below.

