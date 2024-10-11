Pride Rock gets an upgrade: behind-the-scenes as The Lion King turns 25 in the West End

We got a peek backstage at the transformative work being done at the Lyceum Theatre

A few weeks ago, the West End production of The Lion King did something it hadn’t done for a while – the show took a week off.

But that week didn’t mean a quiet one for the Lyceum Theatre. A veritable army of technicians, designers and associates worked tirelessly to upgrade the lighting and the automation at the venue, all in order to make the production more modern, more durable, and more environmentally friendly.

We were lucky enough to head behind-the-scenes to see what was occurring at the venue, which is due to celebrate its 25th anniversary in less than ten days’ time.

Find out more in our exclusive video below: