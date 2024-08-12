Pins and Needles at the Kiln Theatre announces casting

The production of Rob Drummond’s new drama will mark Amit Sharma’s first as the venue’s new artistic director

Amit Sharma, new artistic director at the Kiln Theatre, has announced casting for his inaugural production at the northwest London venue.

Previously revealed as part of his full season announcement, Sharma will helm the world premiere of Rob Drummond’s Pins and Needles, running from 19 September to 26 October 2024.

The piece explores the politics around vaccines through the microcosm of a handful of human stories.

The cast is comprised of Richard Cant (Chariots of Fire) as Edward Jenner, Gavi Singh Chera (Behind The Beautiful Forevers) as Rob, Brian Vernel (Instructions for Correct Assembly) as Robert, and Sharlene Whyte (Daddy) as Mary. Casting is by Amy Ball.

Sharma commented: “Rob and I are thrilled to have assembled this fantastic cast and creative team to create his brand-new play for the stage. The Kiln Theatre is a place for nurturing conversation and provoking debate, and it feels perfect to begin with Pins and Needles which will entice, challenge and entertain our audiences.”

The creative team also includes designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Rory Beaton, sound designer Jasmin Kent Rodgman, Kiln-Mackintosh resident assistant director Imy Wyatt Corner, and Linbury associate designer Finlay Jenner.

