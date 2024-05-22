Coraline musical to have world premiere tour next year

Leeds Playhouse will host the world premiere of Coraline – A Musical, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel.

The family-friendly production, suitable for audiences aged nine and above, explores the darkly imaginative world where Coraline encounters the sinister “Other Mother.” Coraline – A Musical has a book by Zinnie Harris (Macbeth – An Undoing) and music and lyrics by Louis Barabbas (songwriter and member of The Bedlam Six).

It runs in Leeds from 11 April to 11 May 2025, before it embarks on a UK tour to Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh.

The musical is a co-production between Leeds Playhouse, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Birmingham Rep, and HOME. Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director and Chief Executive James Brining will direct the production, reuniting with set and costume designer Colin Richmond after their work together with Oliver!. Puppet designer and director Rachael Canning and choreographer EJ Boyle will also join the creative team.

Harris said: “I first came across Coraline when reading books to my children, and was blown away by the inventiveness of the world and this strange Other Mother, a woman that looks exactly like your mother and yet has buttons for eyes. It’s weird and scary but ultimately full of truth about facing fears – I know a number of young people who said that reading the story as a child helped them get through difficult times. Coraline is a kind of hero for us all in that way.

“It’s a joy to work with Gaiman’s text, the narrative translates well – this epic adventure that sees a little girl battling the weirdest of adversaries and ultimately using her grit and courage to win through.”

Brining added: “Coraline is a wonderfully imaginative coming-of-age story that takes us to dark places and challenges us to explorea world glimpsed from the corner of our eye – an unnerving place full of shadows and mystery, where nothing is quite as it seems. Coraline is a brilliant character, an unlikely but inspiring hero whose curiosity about the world matches her courage to face her biggest fears.

“I’m also thrilled to be working with Zinnie again after our successful partnership on Leeds Playhouse’s production of (the fall of) The Master Builder, creating a magical show with fantastic new songs which explore the need to find out what’s important in life, confronting your demons and what it means to be truly brave.”

The musical will feature performances in Leeds Playhouse’s Courtyard Theatre before touring to HOME in Manchester from 15 May to 7 June, Birmingham Rep from 12 to 22 June, and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh from 26 June to 19 July.