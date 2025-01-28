Wild Rose musical extends run – with first listen released

The world première of Wild Rose, a brand-new musical written by Nicole Taylor and directed by John Tiffany, has extended its run.

The production, which is based on Taylor’s critically acclaimed 2018 film of the same name, will open at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh on 14 March 2025, with previews beginning on 6 March. The musical will now run for a further two weeks until 19 April.

Appearing in the show are Dawn Sievewright as Rose-Lynn, Blythe Duff as Marion, Andy Clark as Alan Boyne and a range of other roles, Amber Sylvia Edwards as Eileen, Liz Ewing as Agnes and Mary, Peter Hannah in multiple roles including Sam and Mark Hagen, and Hannah Jarrett-Scott as Kathy and Amanda. Janet Kumah, Louise McCarthy, Emma Mullen, Julia Murray, Mia Musakambeva, Star Penders, and Ashley J Russell complete the ensemble.

You can listen to Sievewright performing “Tacoma” below:

The roles of Wynonna and Lyle will be played alternately by Lily Ferguson, Jessie-Lou Harvey, and Ayla Sherriff, and by Alfie Campbell, Calum Middleton, and Leo Stephen, respectively.

Wild Rose has choreography by Steven Hoggett and Vicki Manderson, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and sound design by Tony Gayle. Music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements are by Sarah Travis and Davey Anderson, with video design by Lewis den Hertog. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton and Kahleen Crawford. The executive producers are Faye Ward of Fable Pictures and Nia Janis of Playful Productions.