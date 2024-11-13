Wild Rose musical reveals further casting

A further casting announcement has been made for the world premiere stage adaptation of Wild Rose.

Written by BAFTA Award winner Nicole Taylor (Three Girls) and based on the BAFTA Award-winning film of the same name, John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is set to direct the piece.

It will feature songs from such country music favourites as Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Chris Stapleton, Caitlyn Smith, The Chicks, and Patty Griffin, as well as the film’s original song “Glasgow (No Place Like Home).”

Wild Rose follows the trials and tribulations of Rose-Lynn Harlan, fresh out of jail for past misdemeanors and dreaming of a career as a singer in Nashville – except she is faced with the realities of raising two young children in Glasgow.

Set to lead the show is Olivier nominee Dawn Sievewright, who received critical acclaim for her performance in Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, which ran in Scotland and London. Other credits include No Love Songs and The Welkin.

Joining her will be Blythe Duff (Taggart) as Marion, the mother of Sievewright’s Rose-Lynn Harlan.

She said today: “I really can’t wait to start rehearsals for Nicole Taylor’s brilliant Wild Rose. The film really landed with so many people and I have a feeling the musical will live up to all expectations. It was in the late 80s when I last played on the Lyceum stage so I can’t wait to be in that beautiful theatre again.

“Having another chance to work with John and Steven is just the icing on the cake. I’m sure the audience will have a great night in the theatre. It has humour and I’m sure the odd tear will be shed. I feel sure they will be bowled over when they hear the astounding singing voice of Dawn Sievewright. I think it’s safe to say I’m really looking forward to it! Roll on January.”

Choreography is by Steven Hoggett (a long-term collaborator of Tiffany’s) and Vicki Manderson, with set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Tony Gayle, music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Sarah Travis and Davey Anderson, and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Co-presented by Caledonia Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions, Wild Rose will run from 6 March until 5 April 2025, with a press night scheduled for 14 March. Further casting for the production is to be announced.