Special guest Bernadette Peters joins the WhatsOnStage Podcast

The Broadway superstar is heading to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane later this month

Broadway star Bernadette Peters (Sondheim’s Old Friends, Hello, Dolly!) is set to play a solo concert in the West End later this month – but before that she’s joined us for a very special episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast.

Managing editor Alex Wood had a virtual sit down with the musical legend – their discussion ranged from Sondheim to West End audiences, working with musical directors who know the difference between singing, and making noise and Broadway Barks.

Bernadette Peters – Live from London will feature music from the shows that made her famous, alongside songs from her Grammy-nominated albums. Fans can expect renditions from such greats as Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman and more.

Peters is a two-time Tony Award winner (as well as a recipient of the Tonys’ Isabelle Stevenson Award for her charitable efforts) and her many Broadway credits include On the Town, Mack and Mabel, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Annie Get Your Gun, Gypsy, A Little Night Music, Follies and Hello, Dolly! to name just a few.

She made her West End debut in Sondheim’s Old Friends, which is now set for a Broadway transfer next spring.

Bernadette Peters – Live from London will be held for one night only on Monday, 12 August 2024 at 7:30pm.