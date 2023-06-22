Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends – new West End trailer released

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production begins performances at the Gielgud Theatre this September

A brand-new trailer has been released for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends in the West End.

As announced exclusively by WhatsOnStage in February, the celebration of the late Stephen Sondheim’s greatest works will run at the Gielgud Theatre from 16 September, led by Broadway stars Bernadette Peters (making her West End debut) and Lea Salonga.

Joining them in the show are Haydn Gwynne, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Monique Young, Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré.

Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh and directed by Matthew Bourne with Julia McKenzie, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends has choreography by Stephen Mear and is conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, with musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.

Tickets for performances through to 6 January 2024 are on sale below.