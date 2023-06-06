Full cast for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends in the West End announced

Complete casting has been announced for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends in the West End.

As announced exclusively by WhatsOnStage in February, the celebration of the late Stephen Sondheim’s greatest works will run at the Gielgud Theatre from 16 September, led by Broadway stars Bernadette Peters (making her West End debut) and Lea Salonga.

Freshly announced as joining the show today are Haydn Gwynne, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Gavin Lee and Jason Pennycooke, while the company will also include Harry Apps, Bella Brown and Monique Young.

The new names will be appearing alongside Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré.

It is devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, who said today: “I’m delighted to be welcoming so many old friends from my past productions, most of whom have stopped the show, as well as some brilliant new ones, to star in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre this autumn. To have gathered so many West End stars, as well as two legendary Broadway performers together for a new show such as this is rare outside a gala. Only the sublime talents of Sondheim could make this happen.

“Steve was always a Broadway Baby at heart, so I’m thrilled that this last show he and I started putting together during Covid is having a life beyond its triumphant gala. Featuring 39 of the greatest songs ever written for the musical theatre, performed by an incredible cast, staged by the incomparable Matthew Bourne, side-by-side with Julia McKenzie and choreographer Stephen Mear, audiences are in for a musical evening they will never forget in one great big Broadway show.”

Directed by Matthew Bourne with Julia McKenzie, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends has choreography by Stephen Mear and is conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, with musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.