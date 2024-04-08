Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, will transfer to Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club will present the New York premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, celebrating the work of the master composer/lyricist.

Based on the Sondheim tribute concert that ran in London in 2022 and won a WhatsOnStage Award, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is devised by Cameron Mackintosh and presented with Mackintosh and Daryl Roth. The production will be directed by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear. Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, who starred in the 2023 West End run of the concert, will return to star on Broadway.

Performances are set to begin on 25 March 2025 at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre, with a prior engagement (8 February to 9 March) at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

Check out our opening night video from Sondheim’s Old Friends below:

Also on tap for Manhattan Theatre Club’s season is the Broadway premiere of Jonathan Spector’s WhatsOnStage Award-nominated comedy Eureka Day (previously staged at London’s Old Vic in 2022), directed by Anna D Shapiro (beginning 25 November).