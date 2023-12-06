Theatre News

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends live cast recording to be released this week

The all-star company were recorded at the Sondheim Theatre

Damian Lewis and Bernadette Peters
Damian Lewis and Bernadette Peters, © Danny Kaan

A live cast recording of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends will be released this Friday 8 December.

The WhatsOnStage Award winning event, which took place in May 2022, featured a bumper cast of Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Anna-Jane Casey, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia Mckenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D Xavier.

Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, it was staged by Matthew Bourne, Friedman and Stephen Mear and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. It sold out immediately, and demand was so great that the evening was simultaneously live screened at the Prince Edward Theatre 200 metres away.

The celebration was later broadcast on television and the live cast recording, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration (Live at the Sondheim Theatre), will be available as a 2-disc CD set and digital and streaming formats. The physical CD features a 16-page booklet with colour photography and essays by Mackintosh and David Benedict.

Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters currently lead the show in the West End.

The album, which features 41 songs, was produced by Lee McCutcheon, Stephen Metcalfe, and Cameron Mackintosh.

The track listing is as follows:

 

DISC ONE

Julia Mckenzie, Cameron Mackintosh and company – “Side by Side” from Company

Introduction – Cameron Mackintosh

Rob Brydon, Gary Wilmot, Cameron Mackintosh, Clive Rowe and company – “Comedy Tonight” from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Company – “Company” from Company

Rob Brydon and Haydn Gwynne – “The Little Things We Do Together” from Company

Janie Dee, Josefina Gabrielle and Anna-Jane Casey –– “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” from Company

Clive Rowe – “Live Alone and Like It” from the 1990 film Dick Tracy

Michael Ball – “Loving You” from Passion

Anna-Jane Casey, Jon Robyns and Holly-Anne Hull – “Not Getting Married Today” from Company

Company – “Into the Woods” from Into the Woods

Michael D Xavier and Julian Ovenden – “Agony” from Into the Woods

Bernadette Peters – “I Know Things Now” from Into the Woods

Bernadette Peters and Damian Lewis – “Hello Little Girl” from Into the Woods

Bernadette Peters – Children with Listen from Into the Woods

Holly-Anne Hull, Michael D Xavier, Janie Dee, Julian Ovenden, Rob Houchen, Desmonda Cathabel and the company – “A Weekend in the Country” from A Little Night Music

Judi Dench – “Send in the Clowns” from A Little Night Music

Michael Ball and company – “Sweeney Todd” from Sweeney Todd

Maria Friedman – “The Worst Pies in London” from Sweeney Todd

Michael Ball – “My Friends” from Sweeney Todd

Michael Ball and Jeremy Secomb – “Pretty Women” from Sweeney Todd

Michael Ball and Maria Friedman – “A Little Priest” from Sweeney Todd

Haydn Gwynne – “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Company

Daniel Evans, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell and company – “Sunday” from Sunday in the Park with George

 

DISC TWO

Orchestra – “Overture” from Merrily We Roll Along

Shan Ako, Rob Houchen, Christine Allado, Louis Gaunt and company – “Tonight Quintet” from West Side Story

Gary Wilmot, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Maria Friedman, Bonnie Langford, Rosalie Craig, Helena Bonham-Carter, Jenna Russell, Haydn Gwynne, Josefina Gabrielle and Amy Griffiths – “Broadway Baby” from Follies (and part of Side by Side by Sondheim)

Rob Brydon, Damian Lewis, Julian Ovenden and Siân Phillips – “Everybody Ought to Have a Maid” from A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum

Bernadette Peters, Anna-Jane Casey, Bonnie Langford – “You Gotta Have a Gimmick” from Gypsy

Ashley Campbell, Bradley Jaden, Charlie Stemp and Rob Houchen – “Waiting for the Girls” from Follies

Petula Clarke – “I’m Still Here” from Follies

Michael Ball – “Could I Leave You?” from Follies

Gary Wilmot – “Buddy’s Blues” from Follies

Janie Dee – “The Boy From……” from The Mad Show and Side by Side by Sondheim

Bernadette Peters – “Losing My Mind” from Follies

Imelda Staunton – “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from Gypsy

Duelling Pianos

Michael Ball, Rosalie Craig, Maria Friedman, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell and company – “Not A Day Goes By” from Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Ball, Rob Brydon, Rosalie Craig, Haydn Gwynne, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Julian Ovenden, Jon Robyns, Jenna Russell, Jeremy Secomb, Michael D. Xavier and company – “Being Alive” from Company

Company – “Old Friends” from Merrily We Roll Along

Full Company – “Our Time” from Merrily We Roll Along

Love Is in the Air – Stephen Sondheim

