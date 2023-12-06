Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends live cast recording to be released this week

The all-star company were recorded at the Sondheim Theatre

A live cast recording of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends will be released this Friday 8 December. The WhatsOnStage Award winning event, which took place in May 2022, featured a bumper cast of Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Anna-Jane Casey, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia Mckenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D Xavier. Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, it was staged by Matthew Bourne, Friedman and Stephen Mear and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. It sold out immediately, and demand was so great that the evening was simultaneously live screened at the Prince Edward Theatre 200 metres away. The celebration was later broadcast on television and the live cast recording, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration (Live at the Sondheim Theatre), will be available as a 2-disc CD set and digital and streaming formats. The physical CD features a 16-page booklet with colour photography and essays by Mackintosh and David Benedict. Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters currently lead the show in the West End.

The album, which features 41 songs, was produced by Lee McCutcheon, Stephen Metcalfe, and Cameron Mackintosh.

The track listing is as follows: DISC ONE Julia Mckenzie, Cameron Mackintosh and company – “Side by Side” from Company Introduction – Cameron Mackintosh Rob Brydon, Gary Wilmot, Cameron Mackintosh, Clive Rowe and company – “Comedy Tonight” from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Company – “Company” from Company Rob Brydon and Haydn Gwynne – “The Little Things We Do Together” from Company Janie Dee, Josefina Gabrielle and Anna-Jane Casey –– “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” from Company

Clive Rowe – “Live Alone and Like It” from the 1990 film Dick Tracy

Michael Ball – “Loving You” from Passion

Anna-Jane Casey, Jon Robyns and Holly-Anne Hull – “Not Getting Married Today” from Company

Company – “Into the Woods” from Into the Woods

Michael D Xavier and Julian Ovenden – “Agony” from Into the Woods

Bernadette Peters – “I Know Things Now” from Into the Woods

Bernadette Peters and Damian Lewis – “Hello Little Girl” from Into the Woods

Bernadette Peters – Children with Listen from Into the Woods

Holly-Anne Hull, Michael D Xavier, Janie Dee, Julian Ovenden, Rob Houchen, Desmonda Cathabel and the company – “A Weekend in the Country” from A Little Night Music

Judi Dench – “Send in the Clowns” from A Little Night Music

Michael Ball and company – “Sweeney Todd” from Sweeney Todd

Maria Friedman – “The Worst Pies in London” from Sweeney Todd

Michael Ball – “My Friends” from Sweeney Todd

Michael Ball and Jeremy Secomb – “Pretty Women” from Sweeney Todd

Michael Ball and Maria Friedman – “A Little Priest” from Sweeney Todd

Haydn Gwynne – “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Company

Daniel Evans, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell and company – “Sunday” from Sunday in the Park with George