Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends live cast recording to be released this week
A live cast recording of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends will be released this Friday 8 December.
The WhatsOnStage Award winning event, which took place in May 2022, featured a bumper cast of Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Anna-Jane Casey, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia Mckenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D Xavier.
Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, it was staged by Matthew Bourne, Friedman and Stephen Mear and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. It sold out immediately, and demand was so great that the evening was simultaneously live screened at the Prince Edward Theatre 200 metres away.
The celebration was later broadcast on television and the live cast recording, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration (Live at the Sondheim Theatre), will be available as a 2-disc CD set and digital and streaming formats. The physical CD features a 16-page booklet with colour photography and essays by Mackintosh and David Benedict.
Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters currently lead the show in the West End.
The album, which features 41 songs, was produced by Lee McCutcheon, Stephen Metcalfe, and Cameron Mackintosh.
The track listing is as follows:
DISC ONE
Julia Mckenzie, Cameron Mackintosh and company – “Side by Side” from Company
Introduction – Cameron Mackintosh
Rob Brydon, Gary Wilmot, Cameron Mackintosh, Clive Rowe and company – “Comedy Tonight” from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Company – “Company” from Company
Rob Brydon and Haydn Gwynne – “The Little Things We Do Together” from Company
Janie Dee, Josefina Gabrielle and Anna-Jane Casey –– “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” from Company
Clive Rowe – “Live Alone and Like It” from the 1990 film Dick Tracy
Michael Ball – “Loving You” from Passion
Anna-Jane Casey, Jon Robyns and Holly-Anne Hull – “Not Getting Married Today” from Company
Company – “Into the Woods” from Into the Woods
Michael D Xavier and Julian Ovenden – “Agony” from Into the Woods
Bernadette Peters – “I Know Things Now” from Into the Woods
Bernadette Peters and Damian Lewis – “Hello Little Girl” from Into the Woods
Bernadette Peters – Children with Listen from Into the Woods
Holly-Anne Hull, Michael D Xavier, Janie Dee, Julian Ovenden, Rob Houchen, Desmonda Cathabel and the company – “A Weekend in the Country” from A Little Night Music
Judi Dench – “Send in the Clowns” from A Little Night Music
Michael Ball and company – “Sweeney Todd” from Sweeney Todd
Maria Friedman – “The Worst Pies in London” from Sweeney Todd
Michael Ball – “My Friends” from Sweeney Todd
Michael Ball and Jeremy Secomb – “Pretty Women” from Sweeney Todd
Michael Ball and Maria Friedman – “A Little Priest” from Sweeney Todd
Haydn Gwynne – “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Company
Daniel Evans, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell and company – “Sunday” from Sunday in the Park with George
DISC TWO
Orchestra – “Overture” from Merrily We Roll Along
Shan Ako, Rob Houchen, Christine Allado, Louis Gaunt and company – “Tonight Quintet” from West Side Story
Gary Wilmot, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Maria Friedman, Bonnie Langford, Rosalie Craig, Helena Bonham-Carter, Jenna Russell, Haydn Gwynne, Josefina Gabrielle and Amy Griffiths – “Broadway Baby” from Follies (and part of Side by Side by Sondheim)
Rob Brydon, Damian Lewis, Julian Ovenden and Siân Phillips – “Everybody Ought to Have a Maid” from A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum
Bernadette Peters, Anna-Jane Casey, Bonnie Langford – “You Gotta Have a Gimmick” from Gypsy
Ashley Campbell, Bradley Jaden, Charlie Stemp and Rob Houchen – “Waiting for the Girls” from Follies
Petula Clarke – “I’m Still Here” from Follies
Michael Ball – “Could I Leave You?” from Follies
Gary Wilmot – “Buddy’s Blues” from Follies
Janie Dee – “The Boy From……” from The Mad Show and Side by Side by Sondheim
Bernadette Peters – “Losing My Mind” from Follies
Imelda Staunton – “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from Gypsy
Duelling Pianos
Michael Ball, Rosalie Craig, Maria Friedman, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell and company – “Not A Day Goes By” from Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Ball, Rob Brydon, Rosalie Craig, Haydn Gwynne, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Julian Ovenden, Jon Robyns, Jenna Russell, Jeremy Secomb, Michael D. Xavier and company – “Being Alive” from Company
Company – “Old Friends” from Merrily We Roll Along
Full Company – “Our Time” from Merrily We Roll Along
Love Is in the Air – Stephen Sondheim