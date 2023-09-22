Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends – first look at the West End show with Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production began performances at the Gielgud Theatre this week

First look photos for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends have been released.

As announced exclusively by WhatsOnStage in February, the celebration of the late Stephen Sondheim’s greatest works runs at the Gielgud Theatre, led by Broadway stars Bernadette Peters (making her West End debut) and Lea Salonga.

Joining them in the show are Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Clare Burt, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré, alongside Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young, who complete the company.

Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh and directed by Matthew Bourne with Julia McKenzie, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends has choreography by Stephen Mear and is conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, with musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.

Tickets for performances through to 6 January 2024 are on sale below.