Clare Burt joins cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at Gielgud Theatre

Cameron Mackintosh announced today that Clare Burt will be joining the cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre when the show kicks off on 21 September.

This development comes in the wake of last week’s news that Haydn Gwynne had to withdraw from the production due to unexpected personal circumstances. Mackintosh expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “I am so thrilled that another wonderfully talented Old Friend, Clare Burt, who started out with me in the early years of both Cats and Les Misérables and is now a much-loved leading stage and screen actress, has literally stepped off a plane in order to step in for Haydn Gwynne who, sadly, had to suddenly withdraw last week. Our Old Friends cast is now complete, and this sensational all-star ensemble is raring to strut their extraordinary stuff from Thursday 21 September at the Gielgud Theatre.”

Burt’s theatre credits include Flowers for Mrs Harris, London Road, The Miracle, DNA, Babygirl, Coram Boy, and Sunday in the Park with George at the National Theatre, among others. Her screen work spans notable titles such as Friday Night Dinner, The Children Next Door, Top Boy, and more.

The cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is headlined by Broadway legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. Joining them are Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton, and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company is further bolstered by Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey, and Monique Young.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning event is devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, and features direction and musical staging by Matthew Bourne, alongside Julia McKenzie. Choreography is by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, with musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. The production boasts set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton, and sound design by Mick Potter.

Tickets are on sale now.