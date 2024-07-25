West End Woofs to return with Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters

Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters will host this year’s West End Woofs (and Meows) on Saturday 10 August from 10.00am at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden.

The duo hosted their first live event last year, after a virtual edition during lockdown in 2020. Across the pond, Broadway Barks has been a howling success for over 25 years.

Once more, the dog and cat adoption event will see a ‘meet and greet’ with a variety of adoptable pets, who will make their West End debut on stage alongside stars from Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton and Sister Act.

Paige said today, “I’m so thrilled to be hosting West End Woofs again this year with my pal Bernadette. Last year was such a great success as we found forever homes for so many dogs and cats from the animal shelters that came along, who care for the abandoned animals until homes are found. So, along with our supporters from the world of entertainment, I can’t wait to make this year’s West End Woofs (and Meows) even more successful!”

Peters added, “I’m thrilled once again to be joining my friend, another animal lover and great star Elaine Paige, for our second ‘live’ animal adoption event, West End Woofs (and Meows), which brings animals and people who need them together in the UK. If you’d like a new best friend, please join us to meet the animals and maybe fall in love”.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the following charities:

All Dogs matter

Home Run Hounds

Pro Dogs Direct

Saving Saints

German Shepard Rescue South

Noahs Ark Romanian rescue

Helping Dogs and Cats UK

Peterborough Cat Rescue

More special guests are to be announced.