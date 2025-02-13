whatsonstage white
25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: acceptance speeches from the winners

We spoke to some of the winners as they came off stage after picking up their awards!

Alex Braybrooke

| London |

| London |

13 February 2025

Jenna Bainbridge
Jenna Bainbridge © by Roy J Baron

The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards took centre stage over the weekend at The London Palladium, celebrating the best of British theatre. As the only major UK theatre awards decided by public vote, the event was a true reflection of audience appreciation. 

Hosted by Gina and Mazz Murray, the event saw winners being crowned in 25 categories. There were also special performances from the likes of Mean Girls, The Artist, 42 Balloons, MJ the Musical, Becoming Nancy, Shucked and more.
 
We asked the winners to deliver a longer speech as they came off stage, see what they had to say!

Layton Williams:

Team Starlight Express:

Creative category winners:

Show winners:

See the full list of winners here.

Tagged in this Story

