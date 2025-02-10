The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – watch the full highlights and winners interviews

Oh what a circus, oh what a show!

If you weren’t fortunate enough to grab a ticket and attend the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards at the iconic London Palladium last night, we’ve got you covered!

We were on hand with our cameras on the red carpet, inside the auditorium itself and in the winners’ room to capture as much content as humanly possible for you, the WhatsOnStage followers.

Check out our full highlights video below, featuring clips from the concert ceremony as well as exclusive chats with all the award winners themselves:

You can also read the full list of 2025 winners here.