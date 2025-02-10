whatsonstage white
Awards

The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – watch the full highlights and winners interviews

Oh what a circus, oh what a show!

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

10 February 2025

Actor Imelda Staunton holding a WhatsOnStage Award trophy
Imelda Staunton, © WhatsOnStage

If you weren’t fortunate enough to grab a ticket and attend the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards at the iconic London Palladium last night, we’ve got you covered!

We were on hand with our cameras on the red carpet, inside the auditorium itself and in the winners’ room to capture as much content as humanly possible for you, the WhatsOnStage followers.

Check out our full highlights video below, featuring clips from the concert ceremony as well as exclusive chats with all the award winners themselves:

You can also read the full list of 2025 winners here.

Sign up to our newsletter for more

Featured In This Story

Guide

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Actor Imelda Staunton holding a WhatsOnStage Award trophy

The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – watch the full highlights and winners interviews

Oh what a circus, oh what a show!