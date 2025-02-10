The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: red carpet arrivals

See the stars arrive for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards!

The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards took place in the West End at the iconic London Palladium – and you can take a look at arrivals below!

Hosted by Gina and Mazz Murray, the event saw winners being crowned in 25 categories – with Starlight Express triumphing with seven awards to its name. Lighting designer Paule Constable was also honoured for Services to UK Theatre.

Check out our highlights of people who arrived to walk the red carpet ahead of the awards.

Stars including nominees Imelda Staunton, Layton Williams, Cush Jumbo, graced the red carpet, followed by special performances from the likes of Mean Girls, The Artist, 42 Balloons, MJ the Musical, Becoming Nancy, Shucked and more.

Click here for all the coverage from the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.