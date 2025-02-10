whatsonstage white
Awards

The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: red carpet arrivals

See the stars arrive for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards!

Alex Braybrooke

Alex Braybrooke

| London |

10 February 2025

Cush Jumbo, Vanessa Williams and Jeevan Braich
Cush Jumbo, Vanessa Williams and Jeevan Braich, © Roy J Baron

The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards took place in the West End at the iconic London Palladium – and you can take a look at arrivals below! 

Hosted by Gina and Mazz Murray, the event saw winners being crowned in 25 categories – with Starlight Express triumphing with seven awards to its name. Lighting designer Paule Constable was also honoured for Services to UK Theatre. 

Check out our highlights of people who arrived to walk the red carpet ahead of the awards.

Stars including nominees Imelda Staunton, Layton WilliamsCush Jumbo, graced the red carpet, followed by special performances from the likes of Mean Girls, The Artist, 42 Balloons, MJ the Musical, Becoming Nancy, Shucked and more.

Click here for all the coverage from the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards. 

Guide

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Lucie Jones, video supplied by the production

Watch Lucie Jones perform “Unmatched” from new Austenland musical

Have a first listen to Austenland!