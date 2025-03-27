Winners announced for Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards

It’s a very good day to be Robert Icke’s production of Oedipus
The winners of this year’s Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards were revealed at a ceremony at the National Theatre this afternoon.
The awards, voted on by UK-based theatre critics, recognised theatre work from across 2024.
The big winning production was Robert Icke’s Broadway-bound new take on the Greek tragedy Oedipus, which won the prizes for Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant picked up two prizes, including Best New Play and Most Promising Playwright.
See the winners in full:
Best Director Award
Robert Icke – Oedipus
The Peter Hepple Award for Best Musical
Fiddler on the Roof
Best Actor
Mark Strong – Oedipus
Best Actress
Lesley Manville – Oedipus
Best Designer sponsored by Cabbells
Frankie Bradshaw – Dear Octopus and Ballet Shoes
The Michael Billington Award for Best New Play
Giant by Mark Rosenblatt
The Trewin Award for Best Shakespearean Performance
Danny Sapani – King Lear
The Jack Tinker Award for Best Newcomer sponsored by Finito, the Employability Experts
Francesca Amewudah-Rivers – Romeo and Juliet
Most Promising Playwright
Mark Rosenblatt – Giant
The Empty Space Peter Brook Award for Innovative Venue
The Yard