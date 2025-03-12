Fiddler on the Roof announces initial casting for Barbican transfer

Initial casting has been announced for the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Fiddler on the Roof – which is set to transfer to London’s Barbican Theatre this summer.

Directed by Jordan Fein and featuring choreography by Julia Cheng and design by Tom Scutt, the production explores life in the village of Anatevka in 1905, where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, grapples with changing traditions as his daughters challenge his beliefs. The musical features songs including “If I Were A Rich Man”, “Tradition”, “Matchmaker”, and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

The five-star show, which had a sold-out run last year and was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards, will open at the Barbican for an eight-week season from 24 May to 19 July 2025.

Reprising their Olivier-nominated principal roles for the summer season will be Adam Dannheisser (as Tevye), Lara Pulver (as Golde), and Beverley Klein (as Yente). Further casting will be announced shortly.

Dannheisser commented: “So incredibly excited and grateful to have the opportunity to revisit this role, this play, this cast and team and the proud, brave world of Anatevka.”

Pulver added: “After our acclaimed, sold-out run at Regent’s Park, I am thrilled to be part of this magical production for its limited run at the Barbican. I hope many more will be swept up by our stellar cast of musicians and actors and will find it as thought-provoking, entertaining and infinitely hummable as this iconic show can be.”

Finally, Klein said: “I’m so excited to be returning to the Barbican after 40 years, where we rehearsed and performed the original production of Les Misérables. I’m back there at last with our wonderful production of Fiddler on the Roof direct from Regent’s Park and I’m so happy to be playing Yente once more.”

You can watch Dannheisser and Pulver discussing the Regent’s Park production in the video below:

The Barbican season will be followed by a UK and Ireland tour, marking the first tour of the musical on these shores in over 12 years. It will run from 24 July to 29 November, with casting to be announced at a later date.

The production also made its way onto our top shows of 2024 – as discussed below:

Tickets are on sale now.