Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey give an exclusive insight into the RSC’s new season

In an exclusive podcast with WhatsOnStage, the RSC’s co-artistic directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans spill the beans on their 2025/26 season

Alex Wood

| Stratford-upon-Avon |

29 January 2025

rsc pod
Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans, © WhatsOnStage

Joined by co-artistic directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans, WhatsOnStage Podcast hosts Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood discuss the RSC’s exciting plans for the coming year.

Shows scheduled include a new stage version of The BFG, the transfer of Broadway hit Fat Ham, a football-focussed Much Ado About Nothing, Somerset Maugham’s The Constant Wife (boldly reimagined by Laura Wade) and a deluge of tantalising productions.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

 

We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube – you can watch the latest episode below:

