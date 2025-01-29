Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham to have UK premiere

The Broadway hit is heading to the UK

James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fat Ham will have its UK premiere this autumn.

The show, loosely inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, though with only ten lines of Shakespeare in the text, will run at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from Friday 15 August to Saturday 13 September. Tickets will be available from £10.

Originally produced off-Broadway by The Public Theater and National Black Theatre, the production is described as a comic tragedy. It was first seen in Philadelphia in a filmed production in 2021, before transferring to the Public Theater in 2022 and onto Broadway in 2023. It received five Tony Awards nominations for its Broadway run that year.

This new staging is produced in association with No Guarantees Productions, Public Theater Productions, and Rashad V Chambers. Direction for the Swan Theatre is by Sideeq Heard, following original direction by Saheem Ali. The production features set design by Maruti Evans.

