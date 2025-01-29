New stage adaptation of The BFG to premiere this Christmas

Roald Dahl’s classic will be presented in a new production

A new stage adaptation of The BFG will be presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company in collaboration with Chichester Festival Theatre and the Roald Dahl Story Company.

The production will be directed by RSC co-artistic director Daniel Evans, whose previous work includes Quiz, South Pacific and Our Generation. Puppetry designer and director Toby Olié joins the creative team alongside set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, video designer Akhila Krishnan, illusionist Chris Fisher, composer Oleta Haffner, sound designer Carolyn Downing, choreographer and movement director Ira Mandela Siobhan and puppetry co-designer Daisy Beattie.

The adaptation brings Roald Dahl’s story to the stage, following the journey of Sophie and the Big Friendly Giant as they navigate a world of dreams, giants and adventure.

Written by Tom Wells, the production will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from 25 November 2025 to 31 January 2026, with a press night on 9 December. A subsequent run at Chichester Festival Theatre will take place from 16 March to 12 April 2026, with full details to be announced in September 2025.

Tickets for the Stratford-upon-Avon run start at £16, with further booking details for Chichester to be released later in the year.

The show was announced as part of the company’s brand-new season.

Listen to Evans and co-artistic director Tamara Harvey discuss the production in the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast – out now: