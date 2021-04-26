Wicked announces West End return date

Wicked will be back in the West End soon, producers have revealed.

Tickets go on sale for the show on 17 May, with the piece set to play from Tuesdays to Sundays from 15 September 2021. There will also be new Sunday matinees.

Michael McCabe, executive producer (UK) of Wicked said today: "Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's wondrous musical version of Gregory Maguire's darkly brilliant fable is an allegory for, and of, our times.

"After the challenging year faced by everyone in our company, we are grateful to them for their resilience and patience and delighted that we can at last get back to telling this extraordinary story again. We look forward to audiences returning to Oz and to creating more unforgettable memories for everyone."

The full cast will be confirmed at a later date.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Now in its 15th year in the West End, Wicked has won over 100 major awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards (three times claiming the "Best West End Show" prize), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.

Watch the 2021 trailer: