The Show Must Go On! West End concerts rescheduled to June 2021

The charity concert series, The Show Must Go On!, has moved its run dates in response to the new roadmap.

Initially set to be presented later this month, the concerts will now play from 2 to 6 June 2021 and customers will be contacted about the exchange of their tickets.

With all profits going to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund, the concert will be a collection of cast performances from long-running shows.

Casting for the new dates may be subject to change and will be announced at a later date. Shows that had been announced as involved in the show included Dear Evan Hansen, Tina, The Prince of Egypt, Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables, though the new line-up is to be revealed. The concert's creative team is to be confirmed.

The concert is produced by Theatre Support Fund and Take Two Theatricals.

Today, Judi Dench praised the Fund for their work (which has raised around £800,000 for charity, saying: "I have been devastated by the effects the pandemic has had on the theatre industry but I am also proud of what we have achieved by standing together through these times.

"Chris and Damien at the Theatre Support Fund have done such profound work by raising this incredible amount of monies and have been able to help thousands of freelancers. There are still many workers who need our support and I am delighted to be able to support their campaign. I wish them all the best in their continued journey to help freelancers until our theatres can open again, The Show Must Go On!"