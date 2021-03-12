The Prince of Egypt musical to reopen for run with socially distanced audiences

The Prince of Egypt has confirmed plans to reopen for an initial run with socially distanced spectators before kicking off at full capacity from September.

From 1 July to 4 September, the piece has revealed plans to play with socially distanced audiences at the Dominion Theatre. From 6 September, the production aims to operate under "step four" protocols, whereby all limits on social contact will be lifted. The show has also extended its run until Saturday 8 January 2022.

The show said that this timetable has been laid out "out of an abundance of caution in allowing for delays in the current steps set out in UK Government's roadmap."

The production has confirmed that the entire cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, will be presented in its original form at all performances. The cast of 43 is led by: Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).Further casting is to be revealed.

Tickets for the piece, which follows the young Moses as he learns of his true heritage, will go on sale later today. The show was recently nominated for a Grammy Award after premiering a cast album last summer.

You'll also be able to watch the show at the 21st Annual WhatsOnStage Awards this weekend.

Watch the new trailer below:





Based on the Academy Award-winning Dreamworks Animation feature, The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz. It is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold and children's casting by Verity Naughton.

Producers DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw said in a joint statement: "Following the latest UK Government guidance on the easing of lockdown restrictions, we are delighted to confirm the return of The Prince of Egypt to the Dominion Theatre from Thursday 1 July 2021.

"The sheer size of this historic venue allows for full social distancing and, as soon as all legal limits on social contact are removed, we will return to our full audience capacity at the earliest opportunity. In re-opening, we are proud to re-unite our exceptional company and provide employment again for 149 uniquely talented individuals. We'd like to thank each and every one of them for their unwavering commitment and resilience during this difficult time for everyone in our industry. We look forward to telling this beloved story once again and experiencing the euphoric reactions that we were privileged to receive from audiences in 2020."

In a note the show has stated that "the schedule will be adjusted as necessary to ensure that all performances can continue safely under Step 3 protocols. Should all legal limits on social contact be lifted on or before Thursday 1 July 2021, then performances will operate according to Step 4 protocols at the earliest opportunity."

There will be a Captioned Performance on Saturday 11 September 2021, an audio described performance on Wednesday 22 September 2021 and a BSL-interpreted performance on Thursday 7 October 2021 at 7.30pm.