Doctor Who: Time Fracture to feature John Barrowman and David Bradley cameos

Immersive West End show Doctor Who: Time Fracture will feature two special filmed cameos, it has been revealed.

John Barrowman, famed for his appearance as Captain Jack Harkness, will appear in the piece, as well as David Bradley, who played the First Doctor (originated by William Hartnell many decades ago) in both docudrama An Adventure in Space and Time and two episodes of Doctor Who – "The Doctor Falls" and "Twice Upon a Time".

The pair will appear in the immersive piece when it premieres next month, with the casting announced earlier this month.

Barrowman said: "I wanted to get involved not only because I love storytelling and I love Captain Jack the character, but also because this introduces Jack to the next generation of Doctor Who fans. If you're coming to this - why not dress up as your favourite character? it's going to be like Comic Con but with a storyline! Create your character, get in there and enjoy the journey."

You can have a first look at the set in a photo here:

Doctor Who: Time Fracture

© Luke Dyson

The piece is written by Daniel Dingsdale with design by Rebecca Brower and Doctor Who lore consultancy and script editing by James Goss.

The space will be Covid-compliant to minimise risks in line with step three of the government's roadmap to reopening.

