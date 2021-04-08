Dance show Here Come The Boys transfers to the London Palladium

Dance show Here Come The Boys, featuring four "superstar kings of dance", is set to transfer to the London Palladium from 25 May to 9 June.

The show features Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima and Robin Windsor, along with Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual.

Here Come The Boys sees Aljaž, Graziano, Pasha and Robin go head-to-head in a battle of Latin, Ballroom, Commercial and Contemporary dance disciplines - with the audience judging the contest.

The cast will be joined by special guest star, Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova.

The dancing is accompanied by a live DJ playing "a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures."

Capacity at the Palladium has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing, plus "robust risk mitigation". In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

Pasha Kovalev, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing for eight years, said: "I was so upset when the 2020 Here Come the Boys tour was postponed due to the pandemic so to hear that we're taking it into the West End is truly amazing. This show, with the incredible cast of other dancers, is going to blow the audience away."