You Are Here starring Wendi Peters to premiere at Southwark Playhouse – with or without in-person audiences

A new musical, You Are Here, will premiere at Southwark Playhouse at the end of April.

The piece will either play to socially distanced audiences or via live-stream, depending on what the restrictions are. For those not willing to watch live, there is also one designated, captioned, live-streamed performance on 7 May 2021.

Neil Bartram and Brian Hill's show, which is set on the night of the moon landing, will star Wendi Peters, with further casting to be revealed.

The piece has musical direction by Laura Bangay, with movement direction by Amie Hibbert, set and costume design by Libby Todd, lighting by Jai Morjaria and sound design by Charles Parry.

The piece runs from 29 April to 22 May, with tickets on sale now. Seats are currently on sale for in-person shows, and, if restrictions do not allow these to occur, all performances will be streamed on the corresponding dates. Essentially – you'll be able to see the show on any date you book for, either in-person or via a screen.