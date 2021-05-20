Tina - The Tina Turner Musical sets West End return date

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will reopen at the Aldwych Theatre on 28 July 2021, it has been announced.

The cast will once again be led by Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo as Tina and Ike.

The show is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and produced in association with Turner herself. It is currently booking until 26 June 2022, including new Sunday performances.

Having originally played Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Aisha Jawando has been with the show since it opened in 2018, and will continue in the title role.

Jammy Kasongo was also a member of original company and then played the roles of Richard and Raymond, stepping up to play the role of Ike.

Joining them and making her West End debut is Chanel Haynes as the alternate Tina who will perform the role at certain performances.

Further casting will be announced shortly.

Tina Turner said: "Music has had the power to pull me out of my darkest moments and rejoice during my happiest. To announce the re-opening of our West End show, where my musical had its premiere, means so much to me.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Tina family and our fans from around the world for their continued love and support during these unprecedented times. Let my story be a celebration, a reminder of our resilience and our ability to overcome hardship together."

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the show is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.