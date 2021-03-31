Kilworth House announces 2021 summer season and moves musical revivals to 2022

Kilworth House has reshuffled its stage show plans, confirming new dates in a statement issued yesterday.

The theatre has revealed a month-long August run for full-length show Memories of the Musicals, featuring songs from the nineteen musicals that have been produced at the venue since 2007.

Created alongside Andrew Wright and George Dyer, six West End stars will appear in the concert, supported by a live orchestra, featuring the likes of My Fair Lady, West Side Story, Oklahoma, The Sound of Music, Me and My Girl, Singin' In The Rain, Guys & Dolls, Top Hat and South Pacific as well as more recent work such as Legally Blonde.

Memories of the Musicals runs from 3 to 29 August with casting to be revealed. Other events in the season include a Magic of the Musicals concert, as well as tributes to Michael Bublé, Buddy Holly, ABBA and Neil Diamond.

Both an upcoming revival of Julian Fellowes' Half a Sixpence and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel will now play in 2022 after the dates for the government roadmap made rehearsals unfeasible.

Carousel contains such well-known songs as "If I Loved You" and "You'll Never Walk Alone", telling the love story of carousel barker Billy Bigelow and local girl Julie Jordan. Julian Fellowes' version of Half A Sixpence was nominated for a variety of WhatsOnStage Awards during its West End run. It includes such songs as "Flash, Bang, Wallop!" and "Money To Burn". The show follows orphan Arthur Kipps and his childhood sweetheart Ann, as Kipps inherits a fortune and moves from a draper's assistant to high society gent.