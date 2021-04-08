Manchester HOME building 400-seat outdoor theatre

Manchester's HOME theatre is launching a purpose-built outdoor theatre later this year.

Named Homeground, the venue will cover 80,000 square feet and feature a 400-seat 'Covid-safe' socially distanced theatre space.

It will open on 28 May with Filter's A Midsummer Night's Dream. There will also be a new version of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, adapted by the Stockroom and directed by Lekan Lawal, running from 15 July to 7 August.

HOME estimates the project, which has been part-funded by the Cultural Recovery Fund, will create 450 new employment opportunities for freelance artists and creative practitioners.

Homeground will be located on a future development site on First Street, just next to HOME.

Tickets to HOME productions will be just £10 for adults and £5 for children, thanks to subsidy from partners. Alongside the theatre there will be a free stage on the food and drink terrace.

Dave Moutrey, HOME's director and CEO, said: "People in our city, especially young people, have been deprived of live theatre for the past year – we want this to be a celebration of Manchester's creativity and resilience.

"I'm delighted to announce Homeground, which will be a safe and enjoyable space for the people of Manchester to have fun, reconnect and celebrate the city's artistic talent in all its forms."

Tickets to Homeground productions will go on sale on 20 April.