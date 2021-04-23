The Woman in Black to reopen in the West End and tour with free tickets for under-18s

The Woman in Black will reopen in the West End on Tuesday 7 September 2021, it has been revealed.

Playing at the Fortune Theatre, producers have revealed that there will be free tickets available for under-18s, with one free ticket available alongside each full paying adult ticket. Those under the age of 25 will also be eligible for £25 tickets.

£25 tickets will also be available for select venues on the show's new tour, set to commence at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Thursday 17 June 2021, before visiting Bath, Guilford, Oxford, Malvern, Shrewsbury, Manchester, Brighton, Glasgow, York, Blackpool, Stoke and Edinburgh. Further tour dates and casting for both productions is to be announced.

The piece, a spooky thriller about a haunted house, is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Producer Peter Wilson said: "The Woman in Black is a now iconic piece of British theatre, offering a masterclass in storytelling, direction and performing, whether on tour across the United Kingdom or in the West End. Young people are amongst the most loyal supporters of The Woman in Black, and they have suffered significantly from the absence of art and entertainment throughout the past year.

"With this in mind, we are pleased to be offering younger audience members free and reduced-price tickets in the West End and some touring venues. We cannot wait to bring The Woman in Black to you all again."