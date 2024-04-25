Helena Bonham Carter to narrate Punchdrunk’s new show Viola’s Room

The production has its world premiere at the company’s home in Woolwich

Award-winning immersive theatre company Punchdrunk has announced the narrator for its new show – billed as “an intimate, sensory, labyrinthine journey guided by light and sound”.

As part of the show, titled Viola’s Room, small groups of six audience members will walk barefoot (while wearing headphones) and feel their way through a maze-like installation, guided by an unseen narrator. The experience is to be written by Booker Prize-shortlisted Daisy Johnson, with Viola’s Room reimagining Barry Pain’s classic gothic mystery The Moon-Slave.

Set to lend their voice to the production will be the multi-award-winning stage and screen star Helena Bonham Carter, who will provide the pre-recorded guide for audiences.

Bonham Carter said today: “Having long been a fan of Punchdrunk, when Felix (Barrett) shared the concept of Viola’s Room with me, I was captivated. How could I resist a gothic fairytale interpreted through Daisy Johnson’s febrile pen, layered with Punchdrunk’s incomparable sensory craft and magic? It’s an honour to be narrating this truly unique experience.”

The production is conceived, directed and designed by the company’s artistic director Barrett, with co-direction by associate director Hector Harkness (One Night, Long Ago and The Third Day) and design by Casey Jay Andrews, who was part of the design team on The Burnt City – the company’s previous production at their Woolwich home. Working with Punchdrunk for the first time are lighting designer Simon Wilkinson (Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks), and sound designer Gareth Fry (The Encounter).

The show will begin previews on 14 May, with their limited season running until 18 August. Audiences will be attend at various entry times across the week (except Mondays).

Tickets are on sale now.