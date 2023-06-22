Punchdrunk sets The Burnt City’s final performance

The final performance for Punchdrunk’s celebrated immersive show The Burnt City has been confirmed.

The Woolwich-based show is set during the Trojan War and sees audiences follow key players in the famous conflict.

Punchdrunk’s artistic director, Felix Barrett said: “Creating The Burnt City in the midst of a pandemic was one of the most incredible feats our team has achieved. We couldn’t be prouder of this show and everyone who brought our world of gods and mortals to life. The Burnt City has propelled us forwards and we want to keep that momentum, making the most of our new home in Woolwich. It’s the first time we have had a long-term space to call our own, so these extraordinary buildings are the perfect place to showcase our ideas quickly without needing to wait years for the right venue to come along.

“We’re fairly sure that The Burnt City will be the last new mask show the company makes, and what comes next will be different and unlike anything we have done before. We cannot wait to unleash these new ideas and in the meantime, we hope that everyone will make the most of our precious last months of The Burnt City!”

The show will play its final performance on 24 September. To date, the piece has sold 200,000 tickets.