Dorian: The Musical to have world premiere this summer

Dorian: The Musical will have its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 4 July to 10 August.

The modern adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray is directed by Linnie Reedman, with music and lyrics by Joe Evans.

In this new vision, the piece follows the journey of Dorian Gray, a young musician who experiences overnight success only to confront the dark side of his desires.

Taking on the role of Dorian is Alfie Friedman (The Undeclared War, The Witches of Eastwick). Further casting for the production is yet to be announced.

After facing a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, an earlier version of Dorian: The Musical was made available for streaming in 2021.

The creative team includes musical director Aaron Clingham, production manager and lighting designer Toby Darvill, set and costume designer Isabella Van Braeckel, and sound designer Mike Thacker, with general management by Carter Dixon McGill.