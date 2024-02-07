First look at Sarah Snook in West End Dorian Gray

Succession star Sarah Snook has landed in the West End.

Snook, who was last on the London stage in The Master Builder opposite Ralph Fiennes at the Old Vic, is appearing in a solo version of The Picture of Dorian Gray, adapted for the stage by Kip Williams.

Williams’ take on the Wilde classic, which explores questions of vanity, beauty and the fickleness of contemporary society, was first seen in Sydney in 2020 and now makes its way to the West End. It sees Snook take on all 26 roles in the piece, which combines video effects and live performance.

“I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theatre,” Snook said. “From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism, and consequence is going to be thrilling to recreate for a new audience. I can’t wait.”

The show runs at Theatre Royal Haymarket, where it will have its opening night next week.