Succession’s Sarah Snook to star in West End Dorian Gray

The solo show kicks off at the start of the new year

Succession star Sarah Snook is heading to the West End in 2024.

Snook, who was last on the London stage in The Master Builder opposite Ralph Fiennes at the Old Vic, will star in a solo adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray, adapted for the stage by Kip Williams.

Williams’ version of the Wilde classic, which explores questions of vanity, beauty and the fickleness of contemporary society, was first seen in Sydney in 2020 and now makes its way to the West End. It will see Snook take on all 26 roles in the piece, which combines video effects and live performance.

“I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theatre,” Snook said. “From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism, and consequence is going to be thrilling to recreate for a new audience. I can’t wait.”

The show will run at Theatre Royal Haymarket (currently home to Accidental Death of an Anarchist) in the West End, playing for 12 weeks from 23 January 2024.