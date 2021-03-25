Sadler's Wells to reopen for season featuring Singin' in the Rain, English National Ballet and more

Sadler's Wells in north London has revealed it will reopen from May.

Appearing as part of the season will be companies including English National Ballet, New Wave Associate Alexander Whitley, Rambert, Northern Ballet, Sadler's Wells Breakin' Convention and National Youth Dance Company.

English National Ballet's Reunion, initially presented as online films, will have their live premiere from 17 to 30 May 2021, accompanied by musicians of English National Ballet Philharmonic. Alexander Whitley Dance Company's Overflow will run from 21 May to 22 May, while Rambert's Draw from Within will appear from 2 to 5 June.

Northern Ballet will bring its version of Dangerous Liaisons, choreographed by David Nixon, to London for the first time. The piece will feature music from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, and will be accompanied by excerpts from other Northern Ballet shows.

Singin' in the Rain has confirmed it is still set to run from the end of July, when social distancing measures are set to be eased. All productions before this time will run with social distancing.

Adam Cooper will lead the cast in the piece, with further ensemble to be revealed.