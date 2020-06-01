Singin' in the Rain run at Sadler's Wells moved to 2021

The upcoming revival of Singin' in the Rain has announced new dates for its run at Sadler's Wells.

Directed by Jonathan Church, choreographed by Andrew Wright, designed by Simon Higlett and lit by Tim Mitchell, the piece runs at Sadler's Wells from 30 July to 5 September 2021.

The cast will be led by Adam Cooper, who returns to the role of Don Lockwood after starring in the show when it first ran in Chicester in 2011. Further casting is to be announced.

The piece, which has book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, follows Lockwood, a Hollywood silent movie star who has a tricky time when the talkies are invented. It features numbers by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including "Make ‘em Laugh", "Good Morning, Moses Supposes" and "Singin' in the Rain".

Singin' in the Rain was released in cinemas in 1952, before being adapted into a stage show in the 1980s, first running in the West End.

2021 tour dates for the show currently remain as scheduled.