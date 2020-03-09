Singin' in the Rain to embark on 2021 UK and Ireland tour

The award-winning production of Singin' in the Rain will embark on a 2021 tour after its run at Sadler's Wells in 2020.

Jonathan Church's production will open at the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury on 21 January 2021 before visiting Newcastle, Nottingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Southend, Birmingham, Cardiff, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Southampton and Bradford. Further tour dates will be announced.

Also joining the creative team will be choreographer Andrew Wright, designer Simon Higlett and lighting designer Tim Mitchell.

The iconic musical, penned and adapted from the film by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, features numbers by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed including "Make ‘em Laugh", "Good Morning", "Moses Supposes" and "Singin' in the Rain".

Church's revival originally opened at Chichester Festival Theatre before transferring to the Palace Theatre in the West End.

Casting for the tour is to be announced, with Adam Cooper taking on the lead role at Sadler's Wells.