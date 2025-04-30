Evita revival at the Palladium announces complete casting

Jamie Lloyd will direct the hit musical once more – with Rachel Zegler leading

Complete casting has been revealed for the new revival of Evita, playing at The London Palladium this summer.

Jamie Lloyd will direct the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. It will run from 14 June to 6 September 2025, with a press night set for 27 June.

James Olivas will play Juan Perón opposite the previously announced Rachel Zegler (Eva Perón) and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che), joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva.

The ensemble are Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D’Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child.

There will also be 5,000 tickets available across the run at £25 exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across all levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date.

The creative team are Fabian Aloise (choreographer), Soutra Gilmour (set and costume designer), Alan Williams (music supervisor and musical director), Jon Clark (lighting designer), Adam Fisher (sound designer), Will Burton CDG (casting director), Jim Carnahan (US casting director), Carole Hancock (wigs, hair and make up designer), Harry Blumenau (children’s casting/ children’s administration), Kate Waters (fight director), Lily Mollgaard (props supervisor), Ingrid Mackinnon (intimacy coordinator), Rupert Hands (associate director), Amy Thornton (associate choreographer), Cory Hippolyte (resident director), Paris Green (resident choreographer), Rachel Wingate (associate set designer), Kelsh B-D (associate sound designer), Lucía Sánchez Roldán (associate lighting designer), Rachel Woodhouse (costume supervisor), Harry Barker (assistant sound designer), Andy Barnwell and Rich Weedon for BW Musicians (orchestral management).

