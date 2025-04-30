Ewan McGregor, Michael Grandage, Elizabeth Debicki, Kate Fleetwood and more deconstruct My Master Builder in the West End

WhatsOnStage attended the official opening of My Master Builder at Wyndham’s Theatre last night.

Marking Ewan McGregor‘s first return to the stage in over a decade (and his first UK theatrical performances since 2008), playwright Lila Raicek’s piece is inspired by both Ibsen’s The Master Builder and her own personal experiences. It also sees the actor reuniting with director Michael Grandage following their previous collaborations on Guys and Dolls and Othello.

We caught up with McGregor, Grandage and Raicek, as well as cast members Elizabeth Debicki, Kate Fleetwood, David Ajala and Mirren Mack at the after party on St Martin’s Lane to discuss the play’s twists and turns and the “lovefest” among the company.

Watch our West End opening night video below:

The creative team includes set and costume designer Richard Kent, lighting designer Paule Constable, composer and sound designer Adam Cork, casting director Sophie Holland, associate director Bethany West, production manager Kate West, costume supervisor Lisa Aitken and prop supervisor Kate Margretts.

My Master Builder runs until 12 July, with tickets on sale below.