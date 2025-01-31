whatsonstage white
My Master Builder with Ewan McGregor sets full cast, including Elizabeth Debicki and Kate Fleetwood

The new take on Ibsen’s play opens in the West End this spring

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London | London's West End |

31 January 2025

Elizabeth Debicki, Ewan McGregor and Kate Fleetwood, © Feast Creative

The full cast joining Ewan McGregor in My Master Builder has been revealed.

The new play by Lila Raicek, inspired by Ibsen, is directed by Michael Grandage and set on the eve of Independence Day in the Hamptons. The play follows Elena Solness, a publishing magnate, and her architect husband, Henry Solness, as their marriage is disrupted by the arrival of Mathilde, a former student of Henry’s with whom he once shared a connection. The play explores themes of love and vulnerability and draws inspiration from Ibsen.

The play reunites McGregor with Grandage, following their previous collaborations on Othello and Guys and Dolls at the Donmar Warehouse. It opens at Wyndham’s Theatre on 29 April 2025, with previews starting from 17 April, and runs until 12 July.

Joining McGregor will be Elizabeth Debicki as Mathilde, Kate Fleetwood as Elena, David Ajala as Ragnar, and Mirren Mack as Kaja.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Richard Kent, lighting designer Paule Constable,  composer and sound designer Adam Cork, casting director Sophie Holland, associate director Bethany West, production manager Kate West, costume supervisor Lisa Aitken and prop supervisor Kate Margretts.

Tickets are on sale now.

