Cast of Disney’s Hercules to perform on Britain’s Got Talent

The cast of Disney’s Hercules will appear on Britain’s Got Talent.

Grammy nominee Luke Brady is set to lead the musical in the title role when the show opens in the West End this summer.

Starring as the Muses will be Candace Furbert (as Thalia), Sharlene Hector (as Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (as Melpomene), Malinda Parris (as Calliope), and Robyn Rose-Li (as Terpsichore), with Kamilla Fernandes (as Standby Muse).

The principal cast also includes Mae Ann Jorolan (making her West End debut as Meg, after originating the role in Hamburg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (as Phil), Stephen Carlile (as Hades), Craig Gallivan (as Bob) and Lee Zarrett (as Charles).

It is currently unknown who will perform during the televised live semi-finals, nor which numbers.

Tune in to ITV this Saturday, 3 May from 7 pm, for the performance.

In the meantime, enjoy the aforementioned Muses performing “Zero to Hero”!