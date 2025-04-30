Cast for new musical Indigo’s UK premiere revealed

Casting has been revealed for Indigo, a new musical playing at Curve, Leicester.

Featuring music and lyrics by Scott Evan Davis and a book by Kait Kerrigan, Indigo celebrates the bonds that unite a family. It tells the story of three generations of women navigating their need to reach one another.

The piece, first seen at The Human Race Theatre Company in Ohio in 2023, explores themes of living with Alzheimer’s, autism and synaesthesia.

Set to star are Loose Women and The Bill’s Lisa Maxwell as Elaine, a firecracker 63-year-old who is rebelling against the impacts of a recent early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis, alongside Olivier Award winner Rebecca Trehearn as her good-hearted daughter, Beverly. Katie Cailean will make her professional stage debut as Emma, Beverly’s autistic and non-speaking daughter who shares her whip-smart feelings and gifts of synesthesia with the audience.

Completing the cast are Nuno Queimado (Hamilton) as Beverly’s husband Rick, Hugo Rolland (101 Dalmatians) as local teenager Tyler, and Tania Mathurin (Come From Away) as social worker Alicia. Inès Mazdon Delas will understudy the role of Emma.

Conceived by Jay Kuo, Lorenzo Thione and Scott Evan Davis, Indigo is directed by Catie Davis and has musical supervision and orchestrations by Brad Haak.

The creative team also includes set and video designer Andrzej Goulding, costume designer Susan Kulkarni, lighting designer Jake DeGroot and sound designer Matt Peploe. Casting is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

Produced by Sing Out, Louise! Productions in association with Curve, the play will run in the Studio Theatre in Leicester from 26 June to 19 July 2025, with a range of accessible performances available.