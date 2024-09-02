SuperYou musical announces full cast for Curve, Leicester run

See who’s living their best superhero life this October – and have a first listen!

Complete casting has been revealed for the fully-staged UK premiere of rock opera musical SuperYou, which is set to open at Curve in Leicester on 22 October.

Vicki Manser (Six) will lead the show as Katie. Joining her, and reprising their roles from the sold-out West End concert last November, is writer and composer creator Lourds Lane as Rise, Aaliyah Monk (School Of Rock) as Young Katie and Lightning Girl and Will Bozier (Moulin Rouge!) as Mi Roar.

Completing the cast are Kingsley Morton (Heathers) as Ima-Mazing, Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and The Beast) as Blast, B. Noel Thomas (Sister Act) as Seven, Damien Walsh (Dreamboats And Petticoats) as Jay, Owen Lloyd (Clueless the Musical) as Matty, Belinda Lee Chapman (Nutcracker!) as Mom, with Lu Anthony (Trapped Between Stories) as SuperYouman and cover Seven.

Also in the cast are Elizabeth Chalmers (A New World) as cover Katie and Young Katie, Ellen Eckersley (Snow White) as alternate Rise, Jacob Fisher (Singin’ in The Rain) as SuperYouman and cover Mi Roar, Jay and Matty, Bayley Hart (Greatest Days) as SuperYouman and cover Ima-Mazing and Blast and Catherine Saunders (Bat out of Hell) as SuperYouman and cover Mom.

Watch Manser perform a number from the show here:

Lane’s musical has been seen in a variety of different formats since its first inception, having first been staged on socially distanced pick-up trucks when its off-Broadway run was derailed by the pandemic lockdowns. It went on to perform two concerts at Carnegie Hall in 2022, before a West End concert at the Lyric Theatre in 2023.

SuperYou features an entirely female band consisting of musical director Jenny Deacon, associate musical director Issie Osborne, Maria Rocha, Laura Williams and Ashley Young.

It has direction and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Bad Cinderella, School Of Rock), music supervision by Wendy Bobbit Cavett (Come From Away, Hamilton), set design by Tony-nominated Anna Louizos (In The Heights, School of Rock), costume design by Cynthia Nordstrom (Rocktopia), sound design by Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro), lighting design by Ryan O’Gara (Thoughts Of A Colored Man), and video design by Caite Hevner (Derren Brown: Secret).

Bozier will once more associate choreograph and Billy Mitchell joins as associate director. Casting is by Pearson Casting, produced by Melissa M. Jones / All Awesome LLC with general management by Anthology Theatre Productions.